Clean up your skatepark - or lose it

People have been warned that if they don’t keep Spalding’s skatepark clean they may be in danger of losing it.

A photo was shared on social media showing the skatepark opposite St Paul’s Church in Spalding filled with litter, including broken glass, beer cans and other junk.

The picture, posted anonymously, read: “Luckily the skaters are here to clean up but not always.

“Does anyone have any ideas to stop this happening?”

But ward councillor David Ashby said it is skaters themselves he has seen dumping rubbish.

Coun Ashby said: “It has been absolutely terrible over the past four to five years.

“The council goes out once or twice a week to do a litter pick but I have seen the kids standing next to it, eating a packet of crisps and then chucking it into the skatepark.

“There are four or five bins within ten foot but they still chuck it on the floor.”

His views were echoed by fellow ward councillor Pete Williams.

He said: “It is an on-going issue.

“We had the skateboard jam there (last summer) and I wanted to do it to bring people down there that the kids look up to.

“And to try to get these icons there to engage with the kids to look after their own place - but that just lasts five minutes.

“The kids are in danger of losing it and there are people who would rather see it gone.

“They have to learn to look after it and encourage other people to put rubbish in the bins.

“It is a huge cost to the council.”

Coun Ashby added: “I think we need a couple of signs put up there that tell them if they do not clear up they will lose it (the skatepark).

“It is not just the kids from the ward. They are coming from outside the town as well.

“I will talk to Pete Williams about getting some signs up and will pay for it from my ward budget.

“I have done about ten litter picks and picked 16 bags up of rubbish in one session the year before last.

“That skatepark is a bit of a bug bear as it is always blighted by litter, while the bins are empty.”

The skate jam last year was the brainchild of Coun Pete Williams who used his designated council ward budget to fund the occasion. Eighteen other councillors also contributed from their budgets and hired BMX, skateboard and scooter group Team Extreme Sport.

○ Roger Gambba-Jones, Portfolio Holder for Place for South Holland District Council said: “South Holland District Council has a small, dedicated and hard-working street cleaning team.

“It not only covers Spalding, but the whole of our district. “Given the importance of the park, and in particular the skatepark to the local community, the street cleansing team carry out clean up visits at least weekly.

“During the school holidays, these visits are often increased.

“Where items such as broken glass, or other sharps, such as needles are seen, a phone call to the council during working hours, will ensure that it is dealt with as soon as possible. “At other times, using the SHDC website to report it online, is the next quickest way to get an issue dealt with.

“While social media sites are regularly checked, it is not the most efficient, or effective way to report an issue, especially when it involves safety of members of the public. The district council should always be contacted directly initially.”

