Clare’s vision of aqua centre to treat dogs opens in Donington

A Donington dog owner has realised her dream of giving canines a chance of a healthy life by opening her own hydrotherapy centre.

Clare Oakes (37) and her family have put time and money into Lexi’s Aqua Pawz, a canine hydrotherapy and rehabilitation business in Washdyke Lane.

The idea had been on my mind since I lost Lexi, all due to the fact that I couldn’t get what I needed at other hydrotherapy centres I went to Clare Oakes, Lexi’s Aqua Pawz, Washdyke Lane, Donington

With a purpose-built, in-ground pool where dogs can improve their movement, fitness and muscle strength, the centre is named after Clare’s first dog, Anglo Wolfdog Lexi who died in August 2013.

Clare said: “The idea had been on my mind since I lost Lexi, all due to the fact that I couldn’t get what I needed at other hydrotherapy centres I went to.

“I wanted an in-ground pool because it wasn’t easy for Lexi to walk up a ramp and go down into the pool.

“Also, I wanted it in a central position so I could walk round the pool with Lexi and my new dog Teddy as they both needed my encouragement to walk round the pool and swim.”

Lexi’s Aqua Pawz also has a reception, parking area and a shower so dogs can be acclimatised to the pool and to help with muscle stimulation.

Clare said: “I’ve had a lot of different breeds of dog, from Yorkshire terriers to German Shepherds which is what Teddy is.

“Before him, Lexi was just a fantastic dog who was fantastic with kids and cats.

“When Lexi died, I wasn’t particularly looking for another dog until I came across Teddy’s photograph and I just knew he was mine.”

Since opening two months ago, the centre has welcomed clients with their dogs from Donington, Quadring and Bicker.

But Clare wants to offer her services to dog owners from across South Holland and Lincolnshire after what she described as the “stressful period” of building the centre.

She said: “It was such a long time in coming but things are picking up now.”

There is an open day at the centre on Saturday, July 28, from noon until 5pm and for more details, call Clare Oakes on 07841 373219.

Dogs have day at rescue centre

Dog grooming for Holbeach and homes for Spalding?

Have your pet dog at your Spalding wedding