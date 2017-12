Have your say

Spalding Police are appealing for public help after Christmas lights were stolen from a town store last month.

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s in Holland Market on Thursday, November 23 at about 8.55am.

The suspect is a slim male in his late 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall, with short dark hair and wearing white trainers, a dark blue tracksuit top, and bottoms with light blue stripes.

If you have any information, please call 101 and ask for PC 618 Edwards, under incident number 88 of November 23.