CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL 2017: Record-breaking helping hand from Spalding High School

The seventh annual Spalding Guardian Christmas Foodbank Appeal ends tomorrow with one volunteer claiming to have received “more food than I know what to do with”.

Darren Fawcett, assistant coordinator of Agapecare Foodbank Spalding, has been inundated with donations from schools, businesses and readers who have once again responded overwhemingly to people in crisis this Christmas.

Students and staff at Spalding Academy ran a Christmas hamper appeal which resulted in more than 100 boxes of tinned food, biscuits, sweets, chocolates and festive items that were donated to the foodbank last Friday.

Assistant head teacher Brett Sinclair said: “We ran it through our house system, with each house hoping to fill at least one hamper for the Agapecare Foodbank.

“We ran competitions throughout the school to find the best one and it was a delight to hand over 100 hampers to Darren Fawcett who just couldn’t believe how many hampers there were.

“It’s all designed around community cohesion and provides a way to foster closer links between our school and the local community.”

Darren said: “When we were emptying the van with the hampers from Spalding Academy, I lost count because there were so many of them.

“This year, we’ve had a tenfold increase in donations which has been a real help as we’ve given out quite a few more food parcels to people who have asked for them than before.

“We’ve had more food than we know what to do with it and we’re getting towards 80 food hampers to be given out.”