CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL 2017: Festive lunch is served at Holbeach Community Larder

About 60 guests sat down for pre-Christmas lunch at The Reading Rooms in Holbeach where festive meals were served for the community.

The lunch on Friday was part of the service provided by Holbeach Community Larder whose volunteers collected more than 150 trays of food from shoppers at the town’s Tesco store during a four-day collection earlier this month.

Jane Francis, a trustee of Holbeach Community Larder, said: “The Community Cafe Christmas Lunch was extremely successful and I think that we fed about 60 people in total.

“People have been very generous and I get phone calls quite often to say that someone has food to donate to the Community Larder.”