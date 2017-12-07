CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL 2017 Feeding the 300 from help centre in Sutterton

Volunteers at St Mary’s Church in Sutterton are marking the third anniversary of providing help to villagers in crisis through its foodbank.

What started out as a “satellite centre” to ease demand for foodbanks in Holbeach and Boston has become a fixture of favour for the needy in Algarkirk, Bicker, Fosdyke, Kirton, Swineshead, Wigtoft and Sutterton itself.

Although we do have our quiet times, even if we’ve only helped one person, myself and the volunteers feel it’s been worthwhile Janet Mossman, Sutterton Foodbank coordinator

So far, more than 300 adults and children have been served by Sutterton Foodbank and its team of 14 volunteers who offer a warm welcome at St Mary’s every Friday from 10am until noon.

Foodbank coordinator Janet Mossman said: “I wanted to run a foodbank at the church but then realised it would be quite difficult for us to access our own food.

“A friend of mine who worked at Boston Borough Council (which provides some public services for Sutterton) at the time put me in touch with Ian Evans (Boston Foodbank project manager).

“We agreed that Sutterton Foodbank would be a satellite of Boston Foodbank and our vouchers are interchangeable there.

“Our foodbank volunteers see people from surrounding villages because we’re open on a different day to Boston’s foodbank.”

St Mary’s, like other centres in Spalding, Long Sutton, Holbeach, Sutton Bridge and Deeping St James involved in this year’s Spalding Guardian Christmas Foodbank Appeal, have also opened a “pop-in cafe” for people on Friday mornings.

Janet said: “We get donations from the community at our harvest festival and there is a box inside the church for people to leave food.

“I remember one time when we were collecting donations at Tesco (in Wyberton Fen) where a lady who we’d helped before came and brought some things in for the foodbank.

“We’ve fed over 300 adults and children over the three years we’ve been open and although we do have our quiet times, even if we only help one person, myself and the volunteers feel it’s worthwhile.”

• You can bring food, festive goods and toy donations to Agapecare Foodbank at The Lighthouse Church, Haverfield Road, Spalding, or The Market House, Market Street, Long Sutton.

Donations can also be taken to St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding; All Saints Church, Moulton; St Mary’s Church, Whaplode; All Saints’ Church, Holbeach; St Mary’s Church, Long Sutton; St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge; St Mary’s Church, Sutterton; Priory Church, Deeping St James; and St Guthlac’s Church, Market Deeping.

You can also go to Sainsbury’s in Spalding; Morrisons in Pinchbeck and The Deepings School in Deeping St James and our reception in The Crescent, Spalding.

Record-breaking response in South Holland to the needy

Keep up the good work at Christmas

Lifeline at the centre of our communities