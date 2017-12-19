Christmas Fair fun at Holbeach Community Centre

Have your say

Crowds thronged to Holbeach Community Centre on Saturday to a Christmas fair.

And they helped raise a marvellous £400 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity.

Organiser Les Ward was delighted with the result and has already started to plan next year’s event, to make it ‘bigger and better’.

“We had Elvis Presley, a skiffle band, youngsters from William Stukeley singing carols and 21 stallholders,” he said.

Military historian Alf Payne, HolbeachWi and Laddies Ices also made generous individual contributions to the final fundraising total.

Father and Mother Christmas also managed to squeeze a visit to the community centre into their packed schedule and there was hot and cold food available, as well as a bar for hot toddies!

“It was the first year we have run one and it went really, really well,” said Les.

“I didn’t get any help from the council or charities, and it was all a bit of a last-minute thing.”