Christmas clubbercise to burn off the calories

The thought of no exercise classes over the festive period is unbearable for some, but thankfully fitness instructor Helen Lea (pictured) is on hand, hosting her annual Christmas party in Holbeach.

The session which starts at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 28 will include a 90-minute workout combining Clubbercise, Body Blitz and Glow Dance, followed by fundraising in aid of Lincs Ark Animal Welfare.

As well as a raffle, with tickets costing £1 each and a variety of prizes up for grabs, Helen is also organising a bottle stall, proceeds from which will also go to the animal charity.

“A lot of people feel they eat too much and drink too much at Christmas, and don’t like the idea of not being able to go to a class until the New Year,” she said.

“So we hold a party every year.

“Everyone brings some food and a Secret Santa present along and we have a lot of fun.

“This year we thought we’d hold a raffle too and raise money for a worthy cause.”

The party night at the WI Hall, Park Lane, is open to anyone, not just regulars to Helen’s fitness classes.