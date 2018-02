Have your say

Firefighters were called to a chminey fire in Donington yesterday evening (Wednesday February 7).

A crew from Donington attended a chimney fire at a property on Malting Lane, at 6.43pm.

They used chimney gear and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and remove a quantity of burnt soot.

A thermal image camera was used to check for any remaining hots pots.

Later in the evening, at 8.43, a crew from Billinghay extinguised a quantity of rubbish on fire at Kirton Drove, Kirton Fen.