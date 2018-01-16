Children quiz Bishop on ‘strange hat’ during Spalding visit!

Bishop Nicholas, the Bishop of Grantham, was a welcome visitor at St John’s Church in Spalding when he led the ‘First Sunday Service’ and helped celebrate Epiphany. There was a good sized congregation, young and old, present and one of the younger members welcomed the Bishop and other youngsters took the collection. The Bishop focused his talk on the star in the Epiphany story and how we need to follow its light.

Towards the end of the service, Bishop Nicholas invited everyone to take a small wooden star to remind them of their journey towards the star and Jesus.

Towards the end of the service two young boys asked the Bishop some questions including ‘Why do you wear such a strange hat?’, ‘ Do you support Grantham Town?’, and ‘How many GCSEs do you need to become a Bishop?’ He answered the questions with good humour.

Before he left he spent time with everyone over coffee and cake.