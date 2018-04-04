Charity event in great-nan’s memory raised more than £200 for Marie Curie

Have your say

A Marie Curie fundraising day at Charlea’s hair, beauty and nails salon in Saracens Head has raised more than £200.

Owner Charlea Venters and her mum Helen organised the day in memory of Charlea’s great-nan Connie Kerry, who died in October aged 101 and received great care from Marie Curie nurses during her final days.

At the event, customers enjoyed tea, coffee, cappuccinos, hot chocolate and cake and made donations in return for shampoo and blow dry appointments at the washway Road salon. A total of £213.44 was made for Marie Curie.