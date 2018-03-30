Charity clubbathon fundraiser for Darcy

A two-hour charity clubbathon is being held in aid of a little girl who needs an operation to correct a damaged nerve in her face.

Fitness instructor Helen Lea has organised the event on Sunday in Holbeach, to raise money to help the family of Darcy Foulsham-Perkins (8), of Long Sutton, who has facial palsy and needs surgery to correct the condition.

Her parents have been told the NHS might not fund the procedure so family friend Helen decided to organise a fundraiser in her honour to help with the potential cost.

All proceeds from a charity raffle, refreshments and bottle stall on the day will be donated and Helen, who runs Clubbercise classes in Holbeach, Long Sutton, Gedney Hill, Wisbech St Mary and King’s Lynn, is urging people to come along and support her latest fundraiser.

• Entry to the Clubbathon is £10. It is open to anyone over the age of 16 and takes place at Holbeach WI Hall, Park Lane, from 3pm to 5pm, on Sunday, April 8. For more information, to register or to donate a raffle prize search @clubberciseLongSuttonHolbeachGedneyHillWSMHelen on Facebook