Celebrating 30 years of tea, cake and company

Thirty years of coffee mornings at Spalding’s Broad Street Methodist Church were celebrated with a special gathering.

The anniversary was marked with a birthday cake and a blessing from Rev Frances Ballantyne.

The mornings have been held each Tuesday since 1987, selling tea and coffee and homemade cakes to raise money for church funds.

Fairtrade goods, preserves and secondhand books are also available and there is a 15 minute Shoppers’ Service .

More than 15 years ago, the church was approached by staff at the Chappell Centre who asked if they could bring two students to help – Angela and Susan are still part of the team.

Judith Dodd and Pat Barnett are two church members who have also volunteered from the very start.