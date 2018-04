Police are trying to trace a man picked up by CCTV cameras in connection with the theft of shoes from a store in Holbeach.

It happened at Boyes in Boston Road South on Friday, March 23, when a pair of shoes was stolen while another customer was exchanging some footwear at the store.

Anyone who knows the man from CCTV image released by the police should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.