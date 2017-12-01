Cat owners’ appeal for care using antifreeze after beloved pet dies

The owners of a much loved rescue cat are urging people to take care using antifreeze after he was poisoned in Swineshead.

Nine-year-old Monty managed to stagger back to his home in Monks Road on Thursday, November 23 and was rushed to the vets by his worried owners Vik Mudd and Paul Miller.

Blood tests revealed he had been poisoned with antifreeze, which is extremely toxic.

Sadly, his organs began to shut down and vets couldn’t save him so he was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Vik said: “I’m so upset. I hope it was a careless mistake, not someone having done this deliberately, and that someone has spilt some antifreeze on the floor or de-iced their car with way too much antifreeze, not realising.

“But that makes me angry too – the idea that someone being able to see clearly through their windscreen has cost our harmless and much loved Monty his life. Paul and I are utterly devastated.

“Please think the next time you use antifreeze and use enough to get the job done or just turn on the heating in your car to clear the windows instead. Even a small amount of this horrible substance is lethal to pets and wildlife.”

Signs of poisoning can be seen any time from 30 minutes after a cat has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

The signs of poisoning can include one, or several of the following:

• Vomiting;

• Seeming depressed or sleepy;

• Appearing drunk and uncoordinated;

• Seizures;

• Difficulty breathing.

If you suspect that your cat has been poisoned you should take them to a vet immediately. If possible, you should take a sample of what they have eaten/drunk, or the container.

Poisoning a cat deliberately is a criminal offence. Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, the maximum penalty for those found guilty of this offence is up to six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

It’s the first antifreeze incident RSPCA inspector Becky Harper has dealt with this winter and she hopes it’ll be the last. She said: “If anything is to come out of what happened to poor Monty it’s a warning to other people about what can happen.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that Monty was deliberately poisoned at the moment but if anyone does have any information please call us on 0300 1238018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

To help the RSPCA to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, and to support the charity’s ‘kindness’ campaign, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal