Car in river in Pode Hole was linked to hare coursing

A car that was reported in the river at South Drove, Pode Hole, on Friday (Dec 8), was related to a hare coursing incident that day, say police.

Spalding fire crew and a specialist water rescue team were called out to the scene at about 2.05pm, after the car was spotted in the water, but nobody was found.

A police spokesperson said: “A red Subaru Forester has been recovered from the river. It was linked to a hare coursing incident that morning. There is no suggestion that any person was in the water and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information on the incident call police on 101.

PREVIOUSLY:

Fire crews search river in Pode Hole after car spotted in water

Tools of the trade are set for hare coursing