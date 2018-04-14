Car and building fire at Surfleet Reservoir

A car and a timber-framed building were damage by fire after a blaze at a property in Reservoir Road, Surfleet during the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The incident occurred at 2.37am after an electrical fault in the car caused a fire that spread to the building.

Two firefighter crews from Spalding, one from Donington and one from Kirton attended the fire and it was extinguished using two hose reels, one main jet, ladders, thermal imaging cameras and two sets of breathing apparatus.

Thankfully there were no injuries and Lincs Emergency Response (part of the Red Cross) provided support for the occupant.