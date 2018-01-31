Cancer charity fundraisers in Spalding and Holbeach up for national award

A group of cancer charity fundraisers in South Holland are in line for a national award.

Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Committee has been nominated for the charity’s annual Fundraising Group/Committee Award after raising more than £2million over the last 45 years.

We have 22 members, most of whom have either lost somebody to cancer or had cancer themselves and are giving something back to Macmillan Catherine Stone, chairman of Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Committee

The committee organise fashion shows, quiz nights, afternoon teas, in-store collections and we take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning which altogether raised more than £38,000 last year alone.

Catherine Stone, committee chairman, said: “It was a surprise to be nominated but we’ve been fantastic ambassadors for Macmillan Cancer Support for over 45 years.

“Our fundraising committee has 22 members, most of whom have either lost somebody to cancer or had cancer themselves and are giving something back to Macmillan.

“The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is our flagship event in the area each year, but we’re also planning to have talk and afternoon tea at Spalding Golf Club and Butters Group has invited us to hold an Easter coffee morning there as well.

“In addition, Marks and Spencer Simply Food in Spalding has adopted us as its local charity for the year and so staff will be organising a quiz night for us, as well as collections inside the store.”

The winner is are due to be named in March and should the committee be successful, it will have added poignancy just four months after Moulton Seas End Macmillan fundraiser Vera Angelo passed away, aged 84.

Speaking to the Spalding Guardian shortly after Mrs Angelo’s death, committee member Carolyn Naylor said: “Vera was a thoroughly all-round good person who didn’t want any fuss or recognition.”

Joelle Leader, volunteering director for Macmillan, said: “Our Volunteer Awards are extremely prestigious, celebrating phenomenal volunteers whose generosity and spirit help us support people who need it most.”

• Anyone who would like to join the committee and/or organise events for Macmillan should call Catherine on 07905 703049 or you can visit the Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support page on Facebook.

