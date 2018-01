The Spalding and East Elloe Butchers Association held a charity ball in October at the South Holland Centre and raised £1,600 for the British Lung Foundation.

On the night, more than 100 guests enjoyed a carvery three course meal and danced the night away to Rendition, a Cambridge -ased function band.

Last week, a cheque presentation took place at The White Horse in Spalding, where the proceeds were receivbed by Ron Flewett (above, right), representative of The British Lung Foundation.