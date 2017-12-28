Busy year rounded off at Spalding Golf Club

Have your say

Spalding Golf Club marked another busy year with a presentation evening at its Surfleet base.

It was Mike Crampton and Hannah Thergold’s final event as captains after both enjoyed a very successful 12 months in charge.

Gold Medal winner Mark Cooley.

A total of 46 club competitions were played as well as all the individual Gents, Ladies, Seniors, Mixed and Juniors matches – plus weekly roll-ups.

A total of £5,642.87p was raised for charity by the club this year.

Club captain Mike Crampton raised £1,886.87p for the Royal British Legion, seniors captain Mike Gould raised £1,706 for Bowel Cancer Research and ladies captain Hannah Thorold raised £2,050 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

The presentation evening was well attended and enjoyed by everyone.