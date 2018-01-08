Team Lincs is off to France

Businesses in Greater Lincolnshire have been invited to join the growing line-up atMIPIM - the world’s biggest property event - in Cannes.

Lincolnshire will be there to attract leading developers and investors from across the globe – and market the region’s growing investment and development opportunities.

Driven by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and Team Lincolnshire, the area has succeeded in establishing a recognisable presence in Cannes over the years. The private-public sector line up of Team Lincolnshire has, for the past three years, helped to reinforce the area’s message.

Greater Lincolnshire LEP director Ruth Carver says there will be a team of private sector businesses supporting the LEP in 2018 to ensure that Lincolnshire will stand shoulder to shoulder with not just UK and European cities and regions, but those from across the world.

The LEP is asking Lincolnshire firms to come forward if they are keen to sponsor the area’s presence – and be part of the delegation.