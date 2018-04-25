SUTTON ST JAMES PARISH COUNCIL: New glasshouse plan for village could bring new jobs

Plans for a new glasshouse in Sutton St James for flower growing could create up to 10 new, full-time jobs.

A and H Nurseries Ltd wants to build a glasshouse on nearly four acres of land at Poplar Farm off Old Fendyke Road.

The application is with South Holland District Council, whose planning officers have been told by the Environment Agency that, if allowed, the floors of the glasshouse should be 300mm above ground level due to flood risk.

A statement from Andrew Ellis, of A and H Nurseries Ltd, said: “The new glasshouse is for the production of cut flowers for the UK and European markets.

“This is in association with the present business at Poplar Farm where the glasshouse will be heated, with computerised, controlled ventilation and use shade and energy screening.

“Water run-off will be stored in two lagoons incorprated in this application, but no new access will be required.”

In its advice, a Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire area Environment Agency spokesman said: “The development is classed as ‘less vulnerable’ as it falls within Flood Zone 3, land assessed as having a one in 100 or greater annual probability of river flooding, but outside any flood hazard map.”

A flood risk assessment carried out for Mr Ellis found that Poplar Farm “does have the benefit of protection from tidal flooding by the existing flood defences which are properly maintained to a one in 200-year standard of protection from tidal flooding.

“If any flooding of the site did occur, water would flow in and out of the greenhouses which would cause minimal damage.

“Flooding from other sources is unlikely to affect the site.”

• The outcome of an appeal against a “Notice to Quit” involving greyhound kennels on land off Sutton Road is being awaited by parish councillors.

Anthony Timbrell is fighting South Holland District Council after a static caravan and kennel building went up on the land without planning permission.

During a parish council meeting on Thursday, district councillor Michel Seymour said: “Mr Timbrell bought the site, moved on to it and the enforcement officer went down to see him, giving him 28 days to put a planning application.

“The officer warned Mr Timbrell that if he didn’t put a planning application in, the council would put in a notice for him to vacate the site.

“But Mr Timbrell went to appeal straight away against the notice to quit.”

• Sutton St James United Charities wants talks with parish councillors about a footpath leading to the village hall.

Villagers have complained about the footpath and vice chairman Coun Henry Neale said: “We’ll look into it but it’s a question of people wanting action on it, but nobody wanting to do it.”

• Plans to put up a traffic mirror in Horsemoor Drove look doomed because of opposition from Lincolnshire county highways officers.

In response to a request from parish councillors, a Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “We do not allow new mirrors to be placed on the highway as experience shows that, rather than improving safety, a mirror could increase safety risks.”

Reasons given include reflective light affecting a driver’s vision, a risk of reducing the ability to judge an oncoming vehicle’s speed and the threat of vandalism.

• A new operator has been confirmed for the former 49 bus service between Sutton St James and Spalding.

Fowlers Travel, of Holbeach Drove, runs what is now the 43 bus which will continue on the same route, including Sutton St Edmund, Gedney Hill, Holbeach Drove, Whaplode Drove, Moulton Chapel and Weston Hills,

Coun Chris Griggs said: “It’s changed hands but if we can’t encourage people to use it, they’ll lose it.”

• The number of parish councillors is now six after the resignation of Gary Richardson was confirmed on Thursday.

A notice of vacancy will be displayed in the village after Mr Richardson’s decision to resign and vice chairman Coun Henry Neale said: “I’m disappointed he’s resigned but you’re not arm-twisted to stop on.”

• Sutton St James Primary School, the Baptist church and Fleet & District Royal British Legion (RBL) have been awarded parish council grants totalling £600.

The school is hosting an author visit, the Baptist church is having a “Crazy Science Praise Party” in November and the is observing a “Pilgrimage to the Battlefields” in August to mark the centenary of World War I ending.

