Specsavers opening in Holbeach

Specsavers is opening a new store on the High Street in Holbeach next year.

Scheduled to open in early March, customers will be greeted by familiar faces in the form of Specsavers store directors Ian Stradling and Neil Stradling, who are both directors at the Bourne and Spalding stores.

The leadership team will be joined by a highly-qualified team of locals, which includes five new roles which have been created to cater for the community’s eyecare needs.

The store will be located at 16-18 High Street, which housed the former Co-op Pharmacy, and has a dedicated audiology room alongside an optical testing room, contact lens area and dispensing area.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the high-tech equipment on offer, available as part of all standard eye tests at no extra cost. This includes digital retinal photography, which which plays an important role in the early diagnosis and prevention of many eye conditions, by photographing the back of the eye.

The store will also be offering Enhanced Optical Services (EOS). This means that optometrists will be able to provide treatment for a number of minor eye conditions in store. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as pain, redness or flashes of light in their vision can access these services.

Store director Neil Stradling said: “We’re very excited about welcoming customers into our new store.

“We have a very strong and capable team around us and we’re looking forward to bringing high-quality eyecare to the community, as well as contributing more widely by supporting local groups and charities in the area.”

The store will be open seven days a week and online bookings will be available one week before opening at: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/holbeach