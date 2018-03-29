Spalding Travel’s service award

Spalding Travel, part of the Holiday With Us Group, has been awarded the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2018 for achieving a service rating of over 4.5/5.

Feefo is a nationally recognised online platform for collecting genuine customer reviews, recognising businesses that deliver exceptional experiences.

Only the businesses providing the best experiences for their customers, as rated by them, meet the criteria of excellence for the Trusted Service Award.

This year , Spalding Travel has decided to improve its service levels even further by opening a customer service department, enhancing its clients’ service and taking them on a five star journey when booking.

This department is now open Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30 pm.