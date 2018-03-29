Spalding airwaves to be filled with Sound of Spitfire from Easter Monday

Spalding and South Holland is to have its own radio station again when a brand new service starts next week.

The Sound of Spitfire, to be broadcast over the internet as “the station you all deserve”, will be officially launched on Easter Monday, April 2, at 10am.

Owners Chris Hyde, Tom Smith and Zandra Tiitso are promising a mix of regional and national news, music, entertainment and information, focusing on Spalding and South Holland.

The area has been without a dedicated broadcaster since Tulip Radio went off the air in January 2017 and Chris, director of programming for Sound of Spitfire, said: “We aim to provide a great mix of live programming and pre-recorded shows that will appeal to a wide range of people.

“Originally, I’m from Holbeach and I left the town in 1986 to join the RAF where I served for 23 years.

“I was an air traffic control officer at RAF Coningsby and whilst there, I had an association with the Spitfire aircraft.

“But I also had a small interest in radio and whilst living in the south of England, I invested in a radio station there called Sound of Spitfire.

“When the lady who ran it fell ill, I bought the station and now I’m relocating it to Spalding.”

Chris’s skills as a self-employed business consultant are being combined with the project management experience of Zandra, who is originally from Sweden, and Tom’s knowledge of radio engineering.

Zandra said: “We did a small marketing campaign on Facebook in February and the interest shown in Sound of Spitfire was phenomenal.

“People seemed genuinely excited at the prospect of getting a local radio station back in Spalding, with a few ex-broadcasters getting in touch with us to see if they could come on board.”

Chris explained that the cost of broadcasting on FM, as well as the risk that more rural parts of South Holland may not hear it, meant an interent station would be more viable.

He said: “We want people to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, visit our website to find details of the latest content and contact us from April 2.

To listen to Sound of Spitfire, visit www.soundofspitfire.co.uk

