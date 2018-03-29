Onwards and upwards for Spalding accountants

Having completed their Chartered Tax Adviser and Association of Accounting Technicians, two accountants from Spalding are celebrating the next step in their accountancy careers.

Rob Dalton and Danielle Robinson, who work at Bulley Davey’s Spalding office, completed over 20 exams across more than three years and professional experience to complete their professional qualifications.

Bulley Davey Spalding director Pete Wright said: “We want to say big congratulations to Rob and Danielle for their achievements in passing their exams.

“They have both done exceptionally well and we are excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Rob joined the firm of chartered certified accountants and chartered tax advisers in 2013 as a trainee accountant and will now support small and medium businesses on audit, taxation and the upcoming rollout of the government’s Making Tax Digital tax regime.

Danielle joined in 2015 as a trainee accountant and will support small business and sole traders with bookkeeping, VAT and statutory accounts.