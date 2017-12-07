New life for empty Deeping St Nicholas village pub as shop?

A Deeping St Nicholas pub that has been empty for five- and-a-half years could reopen as a village shop.

South Holland District Council has received planning papers for the conversion of The Plough Inn on the A1175 Littleworth Drove into a “retail facility”, creating two jobs.

The pub, which shut in May 2012, was the subject of a separate planning application to build ten homes on site which was eventually withdrawn.

A planning statement said: “Planning consent is sought from South Holland District Council for a change of use of part of the ground floor of the former public house to provide a retail facility.

“The building ceased trading as a public house many years ago and both the property and neighbouring grounds have fallen into disrepair.

“The applicants purchased the empty property in May 2012 and are keen to refurbish the property, which would include mixed use of residential and retail.”

The pub was once owned by harness maker William Morgan Gee during the mid-19th century, with sister and housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Gee living there with him, along with 13 “lodgers”.

Put up for sale in July 2015, The Plough Inn was previously the subject of three different applications to convert it into flats and/or shops.

They included a previous bid to open three shops on the site in December 2012 when concerns were raised about drainage issues.

The statement said: “The change of use relates only to a section of the ground floor of the building as the first floor of the former public house provides independent residential accommodation, as approved some years ago.

“The proposal is that the retail sales area created would be potentially suitable for a small convenience store and any adaptation will be carried out to allow for disabled access.

“This application seeks to re-use part of the former public house to provide a modestly-sized retail premises which will serve the needs of the immediate community as the nearest, and only other, retail premises in the village are 1.2kms away.”