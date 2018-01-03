New concept tractor runs on methane

Have your say

A next generation methane-powered tractor will showcased at the UK’s largest agricultural and machinery show.

New Holland will showcase its game-changing concept tractor on its stand at LAMMA 18.

It has been proven to have the same operational capacities of any conventional tractor, whilst demonstrating the performance and durability of its diesel equivalent.

Operating costs are reduced by 30 per cent and it produces only 20 per cent of the pollution emissions compared a conventional diesel-powered tractor.

New Holland stockists in South Holland are G & J Peck, of Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, and The Burdens Group, based in Sutterton.

LAMMA will also be the first opportunity to see the new suspended front axle on the T7 LWB’s, which enables better steering control and precision when operating at higher speeds whilst ensuring even greater operator comfort.

Also in the line up is the all-rounder, the multipurpose T6 Dynamic CommandTM tractor which appears for the first time.