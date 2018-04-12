New clinic keeps shoe firm one step ahead

An award-winning Bourne shoe shop is staying one step ahead of its rivals by launching a unique foot clinic service.

North Shoes will open the clinic at their North Street store on May 8.

It will be run by store manager Ryan Clements, a newly-qualified foot health practitioner.

Ryan (29) gained his qualification as a foot health practitioner through the Maidenhead-based Smae Institute and tutors there told him they knew of no other shoe store offering such a service.

He said: “North Shoes have won a string of Footwear Industry Awards accolades and we take pride in our customer service.

“We’ve taken it up another notch with the opening of the foot health clinic in a purpose-built, private, room at the back of our Bourne shop.

“The clinic is an innovative idea. Feet problems are related to footwear. A lot of people’s feet issues are down to ill-fitting footwear and not having the knowledge of how footwear can affect their feet.”

Ryan, the Society of Shoe Fitters national student of the year in 2016, added: “We will be able to sort out feet problems with treatment and advise people on the correct footwear for them as part of the full package. There is a charge of £30 for all treatments.

“A lot of people ignore problems like corns, verrucas, ingrowing toenails and calluses because they can’t get in to see their health care services straightaway. The clinic will be able to help them and I also have a broad knowledge of the high risk foot.

“I work to promote healthy feet. It’s important you look after your feet and a lot of problems you don’t have to see a GP to resolve.”

Ryan is demonstrating his faith in his own feet when he tackles the London Marathon on Sunday, aiming to raise £2,000 for Oxfam. If you’d like to sponsor him, there are donation boxes in store.