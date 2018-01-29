Networking over Haggis on Burns Night

Property professionals enjoyed an evening of networking, haggis and bagpipes at a special Burns Night celebration hosted by Roythornes Solicitors at the newly-completed International Bomber Command Centre in Lincolnshire.

As well as celebrate the life and works of the Scottish bard, the event saw more than 70 like-minded professionals representing organisations from across the region forge ties between one another, encouraging strong working relationships.

The evening culminated in a reading of the traditional Burns’ supper poem Address to a Haggis and a bagpipes performance.

Jo Ladds, partner based at Roythornes’ Spalding office. said: “It was great to see so many of the region’s influential businesses come together to join us in celebrating Burns Night. We were especially delighted to be joined by so many of our Team Lincolnshire and Team Nottingham partners who, like us, will be promoting the counties’ outstanding potential at MIPIM - the world’s largest property event in Cannes in March.

“We pride ourselves on delivering exciting and original events to bring professionals together.”