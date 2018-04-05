Moulton Bulb Co celebrates five years with Aldi

Farmers at Moulton Bulb Co are celebrating their fifth year working with Aldi – an ongoing partnership which has resulted in multiple investments since 2013.

Since the partnership began, the Long Lane-based farm has supplied the supermarket’s stores nationwide with over 40,000 tonnes of onions, 3,000 tonnes of shallots, and 1,000 tonnes of garlic.

Onion field at Moulton Harvest Co

The security of the contract has enabled owners to reinvest in and grow the business, and it now has the only Near Infra-Red Onion grader in the UK.

The machine uses non-invasive, photo optic and 3D laser technology to assess fresh produce to ensure it meets the highest quality standards.

Moulton Bulb Co company director Robert Oldershaw said: “Our working relationship with Aldi is straightforward and effective, and continued investment is enabling us to take strides forward to expand our business, and modernise our operations.

“As a result, we’re able to share our produce with more and more people across the UK and beyond.”

The family-owned business – which has been operational since 1979 – was started by the late Gilbert Oldershaw OBE on just a few acres of land, and now delivers over 100,000 tonnes of produce, every year.

Aldi managing director of buying Julie Ashfield said: “We’re committed to supporting British businesses and we work closely with our suppliers to produce the highest quality products for our customers, whilst at the same time growing their livelihoods and creating jobs for the community.”