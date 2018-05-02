Market stall-holder quits Spalding after 25 years

Staff of Brandon Fruits at Spalding Christmas Market.

Kelly Coombs, of Spalding-based Branton Fruits, gave up her stall last month when she also admitted that “trade has become increasingly difficult over the past few years” due to competition from supermarkets and other fruit suppliers.

It is with a heavy heart that we go but we would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the last 25 years and the great friends we have made in that time Kelly Coombs, of Brandon Fruits, Spalding

She said: “ Kelly, Allie and Lily, of Brandon’s fruit stall, pulled the shutters down for the last time on Tuesday, April 24, and it is with a heavy heart that we go.

“But we would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the last 25 years and the great friends we have made in that time.”

A South Holland District Council spokesperson said: “We provide the Tuesday market in Spalding town centre to offer shoppers variety and choice.

“It is a popular market, with a waiting list for stallholders, so we are very sorry to hear that a trader is leaving as we fully support our traders who are there in all weathers to serve the public.”

