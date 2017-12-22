It’s Clear who is UK broker of the year!

Pinchbeck broker Clear Insurance Management has won the prestigious Independent Broker of the Year Award at the Insurance Times Awards 2017.

The business, based in Wardentree Lane, received the award at London’s InterContinental 02 - it celebrates outstanding achievement and recognises the best of the best in the insurance industry.

The awards judging panel, which included senior figures from leading insurers, brokers and key industry bodies chose Clear for its “Exceptionally clear direction and truly forward thinking; a realistic and innovative approach to doing business.”

Clear provides its clients with a range of commercial insurance solutions. It also has teams with real experience and knowledge across property, construction, agriculture, fine dining and catering and ensure firms operating in those sectors have the right insurance in place.

CEO Howard Lickens, said:“We’re delighted to receive this award which is great recognition for our team’s hard work throughout the year. Thanks to a versatile approach and putting the customer at the heart of our business, we continue to give great service and advice which our clients value”.