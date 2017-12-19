Grants give super boost to growth

South Holland District Council have successfully processed grant funding for more than 50 businesses through their Grants4Growth funding programme, committing over £430,000 in grants towards capital assets for business.

The grants, which offer the opportunity for eligible businesses in Greater Lincolnshire to receive financial assistance towards the purchase of machinery, equipment and other assets up to the value of 28 per cent of the total cost, provide that extra bit of funding to businesses who can demonstrate the potential for positive business growth.

Local businesses who have already benefitted from funding through the programme include Spalding vehicle repair centre, A.S Whitaker & Sons, who received a substantial grant towards new spray facilities and cleaning and quality control rooms.

The new equipment has allowed the business to diversify its current services and expand into new markets, in order to grow their customer base.

Justin Leckie, programme manager for Grants4Growth, says the programme is a great way of providing businesses with that extra bit of help to start putting their growth plans in to action.

“It’s fantastic to see so many businesses benefitting from this funding opportunity and helping them to realise their growth ambitions by providing a funding ‘springboard’ to turn their plans into actions”.

Eligible businesses can get in touch by visiting the website www.grants4growth.sholland.gov.uk and filling an expression of interest form.

Alternatively, to find out more about the Grants4Growth programme or to enquire about your eligibility contact grants4growth@sholland.gov.uk or phone 01775 764813.