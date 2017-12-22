‘Driven’ ex-colleague is perfect fit for firm

Have your say

New recruit, Erica Orme, is joining Elizabeth Allen at her Langtoft Fen property and business consultancy.

Elizabeth and Erica worked together for a number of years and will be reunited at Elizabeth Allen Land Agents Limited.

Erica originates from Zimbabwe and moved to south Lincolnshire in 1998. Educated locally with a wide range of qualifications supported by experience in business and property management, Erica compliments and enhances the services already provided by the six-month-old company.

“I am delighted Erica has agreed to join me,” Elizabeth enthused. “I knew just who to contact when I realised I needed help to fulfil client requirements and continue to grow the business.

“Erica is driven, efficient and capable, just the skills needed.”