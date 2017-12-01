Drinks are back on at new-look Granary in Long Sutton

The doors will open again on a new-look Long Sutton pub and a friendly landlady this weekend.

Drinks are back on at The Granary in Market Street where the results of a major refurbishment can be seen, starting tomorrow night at 7pm.

We’re joining forces and giving Sandy our knowledge for a month or so, before letting her get on with it Sean Portass, owner of The Granary, Long Sutton

Rock, blues and soul band Redemption will toast The Granary’s reopening with live music, followed by Rock Out with The Goodges on Saturday night when the town centre pub also opens at 7pm.

Regulars and new customers can also meet landlady Sandy McManus and her staff on Sunday when the Granary will be open all day.

Pub owner Sean Portass said: “The Granary was leased out after doing it up 11 years ago and then running it for five years ago.

“It was probably the best business I’d seen at a pub, but we decided to refurbish it and then Sandy came up to me and my partner Dana (Garkavaya) randomly in the street one day and asked us if she could run it.

“So we’re joining forces and giving Sandy our knowledge for a month or so, before letting her get on with it.”

The Granary is among six pubs in Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge and Gedney Drove End revamped and revitalised by couple Sean Portass and Dana Garkavaya.

Among them are The Riverside, in Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Gedney Drove End’s The Rising Sun, and plans to reopen The Red Lion in Holbeach next year.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen, in Market Place, Long Sutton, is run by Nottinghamp-based landlords Suncroft, while another town pub,The Ship, is managed by Dana herself.

Sean said: “I’ve always had this idea for people to come to Long Sutton and have a meal at The Ship, move on to The Granary and have a drink, followed by live music at Palmers.

“I like to think that me and Dana know what Long Sutton people want, a good pub full of good food and a bit of a good deal.”

