CROWLAND PARISH SCHOOL: Support for conversion of The Old School

A former school building in Crowland has moved closer to beng turned into three new homes after support from parish councillors.

The grade II-listed “Old School” in Postland Road, once a junior school, is the subject of a planning application to turn it into housing.

Built in 1857 as Postland Road School, it was an infant school in the 1940s and 1950s before the expansion of South View Primary School ten years ago.

The Old School was hit by an arson attack in June 2010 and a statement on the plans said: “The building has been securely boarded up to prevent further vandalism and arson, whilst its interior has been partly repaired where fire damage was caused to plaster and other internal finishes.

“The building could therefore be defined to be in a ‘shell’ condition, but it seems watertight and in a reasonable structural state of repair, with no structural cracks in evidence.”

Crowland homes plan is refused

Cash on the table from Wryde Croft

Youth disorder sparks council to call for talks