Coach firm a ‘Shaw’ thing when it comes to day excursions

Have your say

Shaws of Maxey are once again winners at the British Coach Tourism Awards.

Tory Griffiths and Jane Duffelen are pictured above accepting the award for Day Excursion Programme of the Yearfrom TV personality Angela Rippon and Martin Stagg (of Warner Holidays).

They were also finalists for Holiday Programme of the Year but were pipped at the post by some highly respected competition.

A spokesman said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be third time winners in this category and want to thank all of our customers for your ongoing support”

For more information about Shaws day trips and holidays visit www.shawscoaches.co.uk/pdfs/days-spr-sum-2018.pdf or www.shawscoaches.co.uk/pdfs/holiday-2018.pdf