BUSINESS: Scott plans wise advice in new role

The wealth management arm of local law firm continues to go from strength to strength with a new recruit to kick-start 2018.

Scott Wiseman brings a wealth of experience to his new role as an independent financial adviser at Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management.

Covering the Spalding and Boston areas, Scott specialises in investments, pensions and tax planning.

He joins the team at Chattertons headed by CEO Richard Ludlow, covering Lincs and Nottinghamshire.

Richard said: “We are so pleased to welcome Scott to our growing team, his experience and expertise are second to none and I know he will be able to provide great value to our clients.”

Scott has 20 years’ experience in finance. Having been a mortgage consultant for 10 years, he decided to move in to a financial planning role in 2008, qualifying in the same year and becoming diploma qualified in 2011.

Scott said, “I am thrilled to join the team at Chattertons, I am passionate about my work and look forward to helping all clients with their financial planning needs.”

Scott is involved in the local community as a school governor. Outside of work, he is busy with his family and being player/manager of a football team.

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management has 8 offices across Lincolnshire. They provide legal and wealth management services with a focus on professionalism, efficiency and building relationships with their clients.

To contact Scott, visit www.chattertons.com or call the Chattertons office on 01205 351114.