BUSINESS: New HR chief for accountants

Accountancy firm Duncan & Toplis has appointed a new HR director to head up HR services across its entire group of companies.

Heidi Thompson joined the firm this month, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience running HR departments across the UK.

Having previously consulted for businesses across the private and public sector, in her new role she’ll be working to continue Duncan & Toplis’ recent growth, further cementing its reputation as one of Lincolnshire’s leading people management and employment law specialists.

MD Adrian Reynolds said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Heidi to the team. She really impressed us with her ideas and vision for how we as a business can keep improving our HR service for the benefit of our customers. I’m confident that she’ll make an immediate impression.”

Heidi will be based in Grantham, coverting all the company’s offices, including Spalding.

Heidi said: “I’m really pleased to be joining a business that can boast a hugely impressive history and equally strong future plans for growth.

“As well as building on our award-winning employee engagement work internally, I’ll be looking to build our client base, continuing the excellent work we do for our customers by helping more businesses navigate the ever-changing HR landscape.

“HR can seem like a minefield, whether you have 1,000 employees or just one. The risk of getting it wrong has to be taken seriously, but it’s also about getting the most out of your team, whatever your line of work.”