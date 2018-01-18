BUSINESS: Bourne recycling firm is bought up

Plastic recycling specialist Blue Sky Plastic Recycling (BSP) has been acquired by a leading provider of waste management solutions, Enva Group, in a deal supported by financial and business advisers Grant Thornton.

BSP specialises in recycling plastics from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). Recovered plastics are formulated and refined to substitute virgin plastic material in manufacturing processes.

BSP deploys state-of-the-art waste separation technologies to sort waste plastics from other materials and converts the waste plastics into a range of high-quality regrinds and compounds.

BSP will form the fifth operating unit within Enva Group and will continue to be led by existing managing director and principal shareholder Chris Riddle.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chris said: “This is a very exciting time for our business, our customers and our staff. Becoming part of Enva Group is a mark of what we have been able to achieve thus far.”