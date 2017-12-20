Burst water main caused pre-Christmas headache for drivers in Spalding

Drivers are facing misery in the run-up to Christmas because of roadworks on one of the main routes into Spalding.

A burst water main has resulted in a section of Winsover Road, near its junction with St Thomas’s Road, having to be closed for repairs and resurfacing work.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the disruption caused by the repair work carried out on Winsover Road which has been resurfaced but still needs a specialist, anti-skid surface applied to the road.

“This can only been done after the new material has set for twelve hours and we will be on site tomorrow (Thursday) to apply the anti-skid top surface.

“We then expect to get the road reopened later the same day.”