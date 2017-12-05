Burglaries and theft in Rippingale and Langtoft

Two unoccupied houses have been burgled in Rippingale.

The homes in Station Street and Middle Street were targeted sometime between 11pm last Wednesday (November 29) and 10.50am on Friday (December 1).

The offender entered the rear garden of the Station Street house via an insecure gate, then found and used a ladder to reach and smash a bedroom window. An untidy search took place and cash and jewellery was stolen.

Entry was gained to the Middle Street house by smashing a rear window; a search of the property was made, but nothing was reported stolen.

In Langtoft, two bikes were stolen from a garage on Westfield Way last night (Monday December 4) - a men’s black trek bike serial No WTU087G5085H and a woman’s white special dolce sport 54. A pair of sunglasses were also taken from a vehicle in Westfield Way at a similar time.

Meanwhile, also overnight, in Aquila Way, a satnav and sunglasses were taken from a vehicle.

Please call the police non-emergency number 101 with any information or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please call 999 if you see a crime in progress.