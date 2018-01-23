Broken eggs are not the right 999 call

Broken eggs, a dead fox and someone who wanted us to make them breakfast are some of the inappropriate 999 calls that emergency call handlers working on behalf of East Midlands Ambulance Service have taken in the last six months.

The service takes over 2,500 emergency calls every day from people requiring emergency medical assistance for cardiac arrests, strokes, breathing difficulties and serious injuries.

However, some of the 999 calls it receives are not for emergency situations and when one of the call handlers is on the phone to these inappropriate calls, they are not able to help someone in a real emergency.

Recent inappropriate calls have included someone with a broken toenail, someone who wanted a taxi home and a patient waiting to be seen at a GP surgery, but who didn’t want to wait the 30 minutes for their appointment.

A woman also wanted advice about a broken egg in her fridge.

Simon Tomlinson, General Manager for our Emergency Operations Centres, would like to remind people to only dial 999 in the event of a serious emergency.

He is also urging people to remember that there are other options available, such as calling NHS 111, contact their GP or a pharmacist or visit an NHS Walk in Centre.

He said: “When you call 999 because someone is unconscious, not breathing, having chest pains or has the symptoms of a stroke, you are making the right call.

“Our emergency call handlers are trained to deliver life-saving instructions over the phone and we will get help to you as quickly as possible.

“Every 999 call is assessed so that the right help is provided to the right people as quickly as possible.

“You could receive the right treatment for you more quickly by contacting an alternative NHS service, such as your local pharmacy or NHS111, particularly if your call is not a serious emergency.

“Please help us to make sure we can reach the people who need us the most.”

EMAS received 59,349 999 calls in December 2017 – and a small proportion of these were inappropriate calls.

In December, the service received 999 calls for 922 patients in cardiac arrest, 6,543 people with breathing difficulties and 1,526 patients experiencing a stroke.

Make the right call. Be #999wise.

Click here to listen to the audio of the caller reporting the broken egg.

10 inappropriate 999 calls received by EMAS

1.Person pouring milk over their body – as part of an art installation

2.Wants sleeping tablets

3.Toothache

4.Dead fox

5.At GP surgery, doesn’t want to wait 30 mins for appointment

6.Someone had stolen their drinking glass

7.Wants bandage changing

8.Wants someone to make them breakfast

9.Wants a taxi

10.Big toenail has come off