Breakthrough in campaign to cut speed limit along road in Holbeach

A Holbeach girl’s plea for speeding cars to be slowed down near her home looks set to be answered after a two-year wait.

Plans to extend the 30mph limit along Spalding Road by 180 metres (nearly 200 yards) from William Stukeley Primary School towards the A151 roundabout just outside Holbeach have been announced by county highways officers.

After having conversations with the local community, and supporting their campaign, I am pleased to learn that a new speed limit of 30mph is being proposed in the high-traffic area approaching the school Tom Emery, head teacher of William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach

The plans are partly as a result of a letter from Amelia Pack (12) who wrote to Lincolnshire County Council in March 2016 and said: “The last time the speed limit was set for Spalding Road was in 1982 and, at the moment, it varies between 30mph and 40mph.

“But people think they can sneak another 10mph and so children, teenagers and adults walking along this road are enraged about how fast people are going in their vehicles.”

The plans, currently out to public consultation until April 9, have been backed by Tom Emery, head teacher of William Stukeley Primary School, who said: “After having conversations with the local community, and supporting their campaign, I am pleased to learn that a new speed limit of 30mph is being proposed in the high-traffic area approaching the school.

“This will help to keep our children and parents safe.”

Holbeach district councillor Francis Biggadike said: “This is a good response from Lincolnshire County Council and good news for those who have campaigned for a reduction in the speed limit along Spalding Road in the interests of road safety.

Coun Nick Worth, county councillor for Holbeach, said: “I am delighted that after continued lobbying over a long period of time by concerned residents of Spalding Road, and parents of pupils at William Stukeley Primary School, that county highways has now gone out to consultation to extend the 30mph limit further up Spalding Road, something that residents have always wanted.

“The decision is based on road traffic data and, once implemented ,this should make it much safer for children, parents and residents using this stretch of road.

“However, it will of course be dependent on the police enforcing the new speed limit once it is in place.”

Jeanne Gibson, programme leader for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said, “We are currently consulting on extending the 30mph speed limit on Spalding Road in Holbeach.

“This is to ensure it is consistent with our policy of a 30mph speed limit being in place in the vicinity of a school, in this instance William Stukeley Primary School.

“This policy is to ensure the safety of children and parents as they travel to and from school.”

