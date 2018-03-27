BREAKING NEWS: UKIP’s South Holland branch folds

UKIP has disbanded its South Holland and District branch after an extraordinary general meeting yesterday (Monday).

Former group leader Paul Foyster has released the following statement:

“At a UKIP South Holland and District branch extraordinary general meeting on March 26, all officers stepped down.

There was one nomination for a new chairman, Richard Fairman, but none for other officers. The branch therefore voted to close by the end of this month.

It was also agreed to donate a substantial proportion of remaining funds to local charities, with the rest being returned to the National Party.

People who remain paid up party members can ask for a transfer to other branches by contacting head office.

Most members supported the closure because we do not see a clear way forward and are unhappy with the way the national leadership has

behaved since the referendum, culminating in the Henry Bolton and friend affair and those alleged racist remarks.

Many members joined simply to help escape from the EU. UKIP local branches have enjoyed considerable independence and are all different, we have never been a “right wing” one, simply attempting to steer a course between right and wrong rather than right and left.

Several people present agree to meet again, in one year, as private individuals, to assess progress on Brexit and the type of deal agreed. If the terms of our exit are unsatisfactory we may set up a new group of some sort to fight for the deal we voted for.

I thank our members and supporters for the help, work and encouragement that they have given to us during the past years. We can be proud that we forced the referendum and helped win it, a remarkable victory for democracy achieved against considerable odds and the might of the

establishment. It’s a shame that some people don’t seem to understand that Remain lost and typical of the EU and its supporters, who so often

attempt to disregard or overturn the will of the people, claiming only they know best.

My own party membership has now expired and I will not be renewing. I remain committed to Brexit.