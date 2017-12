Have your say

Police say a pedestrian in his 60s was seriously injured in a road accident in Gosberton this morning.

The man has been flown by air ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Police closed the road after a serious accident today. SG041217-101TW

The accident happened near to the Bell pub in High Street, shortly after 9am today, and police closed a short section of the road.

There are no further details at this stage.