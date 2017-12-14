BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called to fumes incident at Long Sutton estate agents

Firefighters were called to an estate agents in Long Sutton this morning because coolant was leaking from a domestic fridge.

Three members of staff left the building while firefighters tackled the incident at the High Street premises of Geoffrey Collings and Co.

Partner David Wilson, who was on a day off, said he was alerted by office manager Richard Tasker shortly after lettings manager Kathleen Franklin arrived first to discover a strong smell of ammonia.

He said the substance was powerful enough to make the staff’s eyes sting and, so naturally, they had to get on top of the situation.

A fire service chemical expert identified the incident as a leak from the fridge, which was unplugged and will be safely disposed of, and staff were allowed back in the building at about 10.30am.

Mr Wilson said the fire service ventilated the building with fans.

There is a flat above the estate agents but there was no one at home at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident.