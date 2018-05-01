BREAKING NEWS: Body found in marsh area at Gedney Drove End

Have your say

An investigation has started after a body was found in the marsh area at Gedney Drove End.

Police and coastguard officers were called to a report of a dead body on the edge of the tide area around The Wash area of the village just after 12.15pm yesterday (Monday).

One villager who contacted Spalding Today saw “several police cars come past at speed and the coastguard vehicle”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office has been informed and a Home Office pathologist will be carrying out a post-mortem examination on the body in due course.

