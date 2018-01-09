BREAKING: MP Hayes quits as Transport Minister

Have your say

It is being reported that local MP John Hayes has resigned from his post as Minister for Transport during Prime Minister Theresa May’s reshuffle.

Mr Hayes (59), who represents South Holland and the Deepings, has been an MP for 20 years and has been a Government minister since 2010.

His role have included Further Education, Skills and Lifelong Learning, Energy and Climate Change, Minister Without Portfolio, Security and, since July 2016, Transport.

His responsibilities as Minister For Transport were High Speed Rail (HS2), Aviation, Europe and International, Maritime, Devolution, cycling and walking.